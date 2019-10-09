Yatnal fires salvo; says BSY was mulling resignation over delay in Central aid

BJP MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal yet again created a flutter in political circles on Wednesday by saying that two Union Ministers from Karnataka were bent on “ending the political career” of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and he was contemplating resigning over the delay by the Centre in releasing flood relief.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Yatnal claimed that had he not raised the issue of delay in releasing funds, Mr. Yediyurappa was considering resigning in a fortnight.

The statement of Mr. Yatnal, once a bitter critic of Mr. Yediyurappa, has brought to the fore the bickerings within State BJP and Mr. Yediyurappa’s tussle with the Central leadership.

Claiming that his statement was based on “reliable sources in New Delhi”, Mr. Yatnal alleged that the two Union Ministers were responsible for Mr. Yediyurappa being denied an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they wanted to “tarnish” his image. He even advised that the party high command should try to resolve the differences among the supporters of Mr. Yediyurappa and his opponents within the party.

“These two leaders are preventing a meeting between Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Modi,” he said, adding that if the party wanted 76-year-old Mr. Yediyurappa to resign, it should ask for it instead of defaming him. Without naming the Ministers, he alleged that they did not go to New Delhi to seek funds but to complain against him. “BJP’s name is being spoilt because of such Ministers,” Mr. Yatnal said. He said that although the late BJP leader Ananthkumar and Mr. Yediyurappa had some differences, they were united while protecting the interests of the State. Clarifying that he would not like to reply to the show-cause notice issued to him by the party high command, Mr. Yatnal said that instead, he had written to Mr. Modi and party president Amit Shah seeking their time to explain the plight of flood victims.

‘I’ll not lose anything if BJP throws me out’

VIJAYAPURA

Hinting that he was not bothered about the consequences of his public outbursts, Mr. Yatnal remarked that he would not lose anything even if the party sacks him.

Referring to an earlier instance of being sacked, Mr. Yatnal said he was reinducted into the party by leaders like Amit Shah and Prakash Javadekar considering his capabilities and political strength.

“Despite opposition to my re-entry, the leaders took me back into the party and offered me ticket in the Assembly polls,” he said.

Claiming that he had already proven his mettle by winning as an Independent candidate in the MLC election violating the party’s diktat, Mr. Yatnal said that he would show his strength at an appropriate time.