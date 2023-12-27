Yatnal episode: BJP State unit says Central leaders will take action at appropriate time

December 27, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

Stung by disgruntled leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s allegations that the erstwhile BJP regime led by B.S. Yediyurappa was involved in irregularities to the tune of ₹40,000 crore during COVID times, the newly constituted BJP State office-bearers team is learnt to have sought action against him.

Sources in the party said that several office-bearers, who participated in their first meeting held on Wednesday, expressed concern that the senior leader’s remarks were embarrassing them as well as the party in public.

Some of them even maintained that such remarks were turning out to be politically advantageous for the Congress as they were showing the BJP in poor light.

A large number of them are believed to have suggested that the party State unit should bring the issue to the notice of the Central leaders, requesting it to take disciplinary action to silence Mr. Yatnal. Some of the office-bearers even demanded that he should be ousted from the party itself.

Though the party State unit is yet to formally respond to such a demand, sources close to Mr. Vijayendra said the party State unit is likely to convey their sentiments to the Central leadership.

Meanwhile, when asked for the party’s response to Mr. Yatnal’s allegations, BJP State general secretary P. Rajiv told a press conference at the party office in Bengaluru that the office-bearers’ meeting had discussed the issue in detail. Hinting that the party may act against Mr. Yatnal, he said: “The party would not tolerate statements and actions that affect its image. The office-bearers’ meeting has discussed the issue. The party Central leaders will take suitable decision in this regard at suitable time.”

It may be noted that Mr. Yatnal has been publicly criticising his political foe – Mr. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

However, the party State unit may now put the ball in the court of its Central leaders, if Mr. Rajiv’s statement that the Central leadership would take an appropriate action is any indication.

