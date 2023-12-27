GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yatnal episode: BJP State unit says Central leaders will take action at appropriate time

December 27, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Stung by disgruntled leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s allegations that the erstwhile BJP regime led by B.S. Yediyurappa was involved in irregularities to the tune of ₹40,000 crore during COVID times, the newly constituted BJP State office-bearers team is learnt to have sought action against him.

Sources in the party said that several office-bearers, who participated in their first meeting held on Wednesday, expressed concern that the senior leader’s remarks were embarrassing them as well as the party in public.

Some of them even maintained that such remarks were turning out to be politically advantageous for the Congress as they were showing the BJP in poor light.

A large number of them are believed to have suggested that the party State unit should bring the issue to the notice of the Central leaders, requesting it to take disciplinary action to silence Mr. Yatnal. Some of the office-bearers even demanded that he should be ousted from the party itself.

Though the party State unit is yet to formally respond to such a demand, sources close to Mr. Vijayendra said the party State unit is likely to convey their sentiments to the Central leadership.

Meanwhile, when asked for the party’s response to Mr. Yatnal’s allegations, BJP State general secretary P. Rajiv told a press conference at the party office in Bengaluru that the office-bearers’ meeting had discussed the issue in detail. Hinting that the party may act against Mr. Yatnal, he said: “The party would not tolerate statements and actions that affect its image. The office-bearers’ meeting has discussed the issue. The party Central leaders will take suitable decision in this regard at suitable time.”

 It may be noted that Mr. Yatnal has been publicly criticising his political foe – Mr. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

However, the party State unit may now put the ball in the court of its Central leaders, if Mr. Rajiv’s statement that the Central leadership would take an appropriate action is any indication.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.