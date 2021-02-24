Yatnal denies being summoned by high command

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA, has denied rumours that he went to New Delhi after being summoned by the party high command that wanted to reprimand him over his comments against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.
He said he came to New Delhi on Sunday to seek CBSE recognition for a school started under the Sri Siddeshwar Education society in Vijayapura. “I have not been summoned by the party high command. I have not sought time to meet any leader,” he said.
“Some media outlets are carrying news that I am here after being summoned by the high command. They are attributing it to sources in the party. These is nothing but attempts by the father and son to defame me,” Mr. Yatnal said.
“Atal Bihari Vajpayee is my guru. I support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideas about nepotism and corruption. I want to root out these evils from public life,” he said.
Mr. Yatnal further said: “Two Ministers have made insulting remarks against me at a press conference. I will respond to them when I am back. My fight for social justice in Hindu society will continue.”
