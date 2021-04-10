Yatnal dares BJP to expel him

Belagavi

10 April 2021

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA, on Friday dared the high command to expel him from the party for his criticism of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his family.

“They gave me a notice two months ago. That itself was uncalled for. Let them remove me from the party. Let us see how they do it,” he said. This was in response to statement by Arun Singh, BJP general secretary, that the party had issued a notice to Mr. Yatnal, which was “as good as his expulsion”.

“They issued a notice to me 60 days ago. No action has followed till now. What will they do now? Anyway, Mr. Singh alone cannot take any action,” Mr. Yatnal told reporters at Bailhongal on Friday.

“The BJP high command should take action against the corrupt practices and nepotism of Mr. Yediyurappa. They should not take action against someone like me who speaks the truth,” he said.

He went on to strongly talk against Mr. Singh’s stand.

“He is not working as the party general secretary. He is working as the general secretary of Mr. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra,” he said.