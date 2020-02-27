Yatnal continues tirade against Doreswamy

Shivamogga

Lashing out at the Congress leaders who had demanded that he apologise for his remark against freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former Union Minister and BJP MLA, has said that he need not learn a lesson in propriety from the Congress leaders who have let their tongue loose on many occasions against freedom fighter V.D. Savarkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to presspersons here on Thursday, he justified calling Mr. Doreswamy as a fake freedom fighter and refused to apologise for his statement.

Continuing the verbal tirade against Mr. Doreswamy, he said that, “Mr. Savarkar was harshly punished by the British for participating in the freedom movement. Mr. Doreswamy was not lodged in Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands like Mr. Savarkar for participating in the freedom struggle”. The Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi who repeatedly insult SMr. avarkar feel agitated if something is spoken against Mr. Doreswamy, he said.

Deploring Mr. Doreswamy for the stand he had taken against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the previous Lok Sabha election and against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said that Mr. Doreswamy acts like a spokesperson of the Congress. He said that the Congress leaders and Mr. Doreswamy have on many occasions spoken in a derogatory manner against Mr. Modi and thereby have tried to demean the office of Prime Minister.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had also favoured according Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who were persecuted in Pakistan. Unfortunately, Congress leaders and persons like Mr. Doreswamy speak against CAA that was passed by Parliament to protect the interests of non-Muslims in Pakistan, he said.

Terming the Delhi violence as a conspiracy to defame the country during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit, he condemned the tweets by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue. “Instead of criticising the BJP-led government in the Centre and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mr. Khan should focus on addressing the problems of poverty and hunger in his country,” he said.

Meanwhile, condemning Mr. Yatnal’s remarks against Mr. Doreswamy, activists of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha staged a protest on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city on Thursday. Addressing the protest meet, H.R. Basavarajappa, honourary president of KRRS, said that the derogatory remarks by Mr. Yatnal were unbecoming of a law-maker.