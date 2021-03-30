Yatnal casts doubts on SIT’s neutrality

belagavi

30 March 2021 16:22 IST

BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has expressed doubts about the neutrality of the SIT investigation into the CD scandal, saying Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra were “very good friends for a long time.”

“Their relationship is not a new one. It has been there for long. They are into adjustment politics. All this is happening in this background,” he said. He also alleged that the two leaders had maintained incriminating CDs of each other.

“But the SIT investigation should be neutral and efficient. That will ensure that the offenders are exposed. But I doubt if it will happen,’’ he said.

Mr. Yatnal decried what he called “CD-based politics.” “There are two CD factories in Karnataka, as I have already said. One is in the Congress. Parents of the woman who have accused former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi of sexual harassment have revealed that it is D.K. Shivakumar. There is another such factory in the BJP. But that will not be punished as it is in the house of the Chief Ministe’s son,” he alleged.

However, the SIT investigation should progress correctly and put an end to the new trend of “blackmail politics in Karnataka,” he added.