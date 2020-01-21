Yatnal: CAA protesters are disrespecting Constitution

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA, has said that those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are disrespecting the Constitution as citizenship is being given under the Act according to the Constitution. Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, he said that if veteran Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge, who belongs to the Dalit community, is opposing the CAA, then he is disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution as well.
He further said that those who are opposing the CAA are “agents of Pakistan”.
On the statement of RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat who claimed that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will not contest the next Assembly polls, Mr. Yatnal defended the statement and said that Mr. Yediyurappa will be over 75 years. “Therefore, the party will either make him a Governor or offer some other post in the party,” he added.
