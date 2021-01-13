Yatnal asks PM to end dynastic politics in State BJP

‘There is a CM, Member of Parliament, and vice-president of party in one house’

Dissident MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has charged that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s family had “hijacked” the Bharatiya Janata Party in the State and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start his fight against dynastic politics from the State BJP.

“There is a Chief Minister, a Member of Parliament, and a vice-president of the party in one house. Chief Minister takes his son B.Y. Vijayendra to Delhi to meet the high command. Neither senior Ministers nor the party president accompanies him,” he pointed out. “Mr. Modi recently said dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of democracy. I appeal to the Prime Minister to start the fight against dynastic politics from the State,” he said.

He alleged the Chief Minister had been blackmailing the party high command that any change in leadership in the State will antagonise the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. “But this is false. The entire community is not behind him. The Chief Minister gave Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutts ₹83 crore recently to rebel against the Centre if he was removed,” he alleged. He claimed the Chief Minister had also “bought the silence of the Opposition.” He challenged the Chief Minister to resign “if he had any morality left”, since the High Court recently levied penalty on him in two corruption cases.