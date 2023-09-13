HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Yatnal asks Congress Ministers, MLAs to lead Panchamasali agitation for reservation, if they want to

He says he will henceforth not take part in it, as the BJP government already issued an order fulfilling the demand

September 13, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has said that there is no point in the agitation now.

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has said that there is no point in the agitation now. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“I will no longer participate in the agitation for reservation for the Panchamasali community as the demand has already been fulfilled,” BJP leader and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

He said that there is no point in the agitation now, as the BJP government has already issued an order providing for reservation to the community by including them in the 2A OBC category.

“We have issued orders when we were in power. What is left for the Congress government is to implement it. If the seer, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami, wants to go ahead with the agitation, let him lead it. But I will not join it. Do I have nothing else to do?’‘ he said.

“Several Panchamasali leaders have been elected this time from the Congress. Lakshmi Hebbalkar has become a Minister. Others like Vinay Kulkarni and Vijayanand Kashappanavar have become MLAs. Let them continue the agitation, if they want to,” he said.

“During the BJP government, Mr. Kashappanavar was demanding 15% reservation for Panchamasalis alone. Then, he did not realise that it was impossible. Now, I challenge him to get it approved,” Mr. Yatnal said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.