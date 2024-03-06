GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yatnal and Raja Singh booked on the charge of making provocative speech during Shivaji Jayanti celebrations

The case was registered following a complaint filed by a retired teacher and resident of Vijayapura

March 06, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is the Vijayapura City BJP MLA

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is the Vijayapura City BJP MLA | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Thakur Raja Singh Lodh is the Goshamahal BJP MLA in Hyderabad of Telangana

Thakur Raja Singh Lodh is the Goshamahal BJP MLA in Hyderabad of Telangana | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Vijayapura Police have registered a case against BJP leaders and legislators Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Thakur Raja Singh Lodh on the charge of making communally provocative speeches in a rally in Vijayapura on March 4.

Mr. Yatnal is the Vijayapura City MLA and Mr. Lodh is the Goshamahal MLA in Hyderabad of Telangana.

The two leaders are said to have made communally provocative remarks during a rally organised as part of Shivaji Jayanti celebrations by the Janata Seva Sangha in the city.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by Abubakar Rajesab Kambagi, a retired teacher and resident of Vijayapura.

Mr. Lodh likened the Muslim residents of India to Pakistanis and said that they were descendants of Mughals. He gave a call to youth to decimate them, according to the complaint.

Mr. Yatnal said that if he were to be the Home Minister, he will organise encounters to finish off all Muslims in Vijayapura. He also said that Muslims were traitors and anti-nationals who needed to be taught a lesson, according to the complaint.

