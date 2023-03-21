Yathindra’s name cleared for Varuna, claims Siddaramaiah

March 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday claimed that the Congress high command had cleared the name of his son Yathindra as the party candidate from Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru in the upcoming polls. However, he did little to clear the suspense over the choice for the constituency from which he would contest.

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah did not rule out his candidature from Varuna even as he claimed that name of Yathindra had been approved by the high command. He said the high command had approved Congress ticket for constituencies from where they were only single applicants. Hence, Mr. Yathindra’s name had been cleared for Varuna, he said.

However, when asked if there was a possibility of his entry into the fray in Varuna, Mr. Siddaramaiah said nothing can be ruled out in politics. He identified Badami, Kolar, and Varuna Assembly segments among the options before him.

He said the party’s first list of candidates is likely to be announced on Wednesday. When his attention was drawn to the statements of rival political parties that he does not have a constituency to contest from, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had invitations from several constituencies to contest. It was a problem of plenty, he claimed.