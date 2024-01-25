Yathindra will not contest LS poll from Mysuru seat: CM

January 25, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified during his visit to Kodagu on Thursday that his son and former MLA Yathindra will not be contesting the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency.

The Chief Minister’s assertion comes at a time when sitting BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodagu Pratap Simmha had accused the Chief Minister of targeting him and engaging in a “political strategy” to facilitate Mr. Yathindra’s election from the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat.

The MP had accused the Chief Minister in this connection during his brother’s recent arrest in an illegal tree felling case in Hassan district.

When reporters sought his reply to the demand for providing 10 HP free electricity to coffee growers of Kodagu, he asked, “What were the BJP MLAs (Virajpet and Madikeri) doing when their government was in power? What did K.G. Bopaiah and Appachu Ranjan do on this issue despite being the MLAs of the constituencies for so long?”

He added, “The MP is also from the BJP and he could have acted on the issue.”

The Chief Minister, however, said he will seriously look into the demand from the growers.

On the reported statement of Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna that the party leaders are not considering their suggestions regarding appointment of the chairpersons to boards and corporations, the Chief Minister said it is difficult to decide when everyone proposes names for the positions. Usually the party president, the Chief Minister, and party leaders decide on the appointments.