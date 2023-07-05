Yathindra hopes for official post to help attend to people’s woes in Varuna

July 05, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

Yathindra, former MLA, who paved the way for his father Siddaramaiah to contest the elections from Varuna Assembly constituency, is hoping for an official post to help him attend to the problems of people in the constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Yathindra said a lot of people from the constituency were approaching him for a solution to their woes.

He said an official post would help him ensure that the officials attend to the problems of the people. Recalling that he was earlier made the chairperson of Ashraya Committee and such a post or any other small post would will help him take the grievances of the people of the constituency to a logical end by interacting with the officials.

With regard to speculation over his name doing the rounds as a possible candidate of the Congress from Mysuru in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Yathindra said no such decision has been taken by the party nor has the matter been discussed with him by the party leaders.

The party will consider the best possible candidate to ensure that the Congress wins the seat, he said, adding that he would abide by the party’s decision if he is asked to contest.

