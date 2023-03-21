Yathindra hits out at rival parties for attributing Dhruvanarayan’s death to ‘stress’ in party

March 21, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at leaders of rival political parties for blaming “stress in the party” for Congress leader R. Dhruvanarayan’s death.

Speaking at a condolence meeting organised in memory of Mr. Dhruvanarayan at the party office in Mysuru, Mr. Yathindra regretted that leaders of rival political parties had tried to play politics even in Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s death.

He was referring to certain BJP leaders’ claims that Mr. Dhruvanarayan was going through stress over the party ticket to contest the coming elections from Nanjangud Assembly segment.

Mr. Yathindra, who is also the son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the MLA representing Varuna segment in Mysuru, said Mr. Dhruvanarayan was a strong leader and the Congress party never treated him badly.

He called upon the party leaders to give a strong reply to the leaders of political parties, who try to play politics in Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s death.

He said Mr. Dhruvanarayan had a blemish-less record as a politician, who was honest as well as dedicated.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Roji M. John, who also paid tributes to Mr. Dhruvanarayan at the condolence meeting, described the late Congress leader as an “exceptionally fine gentleman”, who came from the grassroots.

“He did justice to all the positions he held whether in the party or as an elected representative.”

Giving an example of Mr Dhruvanarayan’s commitment to causes, Mr Roji John said the late Congress leader was among the few partymen, who walked from Gundlupet to Ballari during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Karnataka-leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He recalled that Mr Dhruvanarayan had called him the night before he passed away to discuss the party’s campaign and the guarantee card distribution progamme.

Earlier, addressing the gathering Mysuru District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar said Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s son Darshan, who was scheduled to participate in the condolence meeting, had informed him about his inability to participate in the programme in view of his mother’s health condition.

A statement from the Congress said a host of party leaders including Mysuru City Congress Committee president R. Murthy, State Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath, and Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait attended the meeting.