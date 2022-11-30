Yathindra asks Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna

November 30, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst reports of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said to be hunting for a “safe seat” to contest the next 2023 elections, his son Yathindra, who represents Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru, on Wednesday said he had personally requested his father to contest the next Assembly elections from Varuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Yathindra said Mr. Siddaramaiah has not yet finalised the constituency. “I have asked him several times to contest from Varuna. He has not decided as he has been asked by leaders and workers of several other constituencies to contest from their constituencies. But, I am insisting that he contests from Varuna,” he said.

When asked about the constituency from where he would contest if Mr. Siddaramaiah returns to Varuna, Mr. Yathindra sough to make it clear that he will not contest the Assembly elections if the former Chief Minister chooses to enter the poll fray from Varuna.

“I will not contest from anywhere. If I go to any other constituency, there will already be aspirants for Congress ticket,” he said.

When asked about Mr. Siddaramaiah’s chances in Kolar, which is among the shortlisted constituencies for the former Chief Minister, Mr. Yathindra said there were several constituencies that are considered “safe” from caste combination and the party’s organisational strength.

However, he said he was particular that Mr. Siddaramaiah should contest from Varuna as he has been saying that this would be his last election. Varuna constituency had proved “lucky” to him as he had contested the elections earlier when he was the Leader of the Opposition and went on to become the Chief Minister. “Even now, when he has a chance to become the Chief Minister, he should contest from Varuna. Along with me, the party leaders and workers in the constituency also want him to contest from Varuna,” Mr. Yathindra added.