Yathindra among Congress candidates for seven Council seats going to polls from Legislative Assembly constituency

Setting to rest intense lobbying in the Congress over the last fortnight for the seven possible Legislative Council seats to be won from the Legislative Assembly, the party on Sunday released the list that includes the former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The others named by the party are House Leader and Minister for Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju, political adviser to the Chief Minister K. Govindraj, KPCC working president Vasanth Kumar, former MLC and party’s whip in the Council Ivan D’Souza, party’s Kalaburagi district president Jagdev Guttedar, and former chairperson of the Karnataka Minorities Commission Bilkis Bano from Shivamogga. Mr. Bose Raju and Mr. Govindaraju are being re-nominated.

Additionally, the party has named the former president of Youth Congress Basanagouda Badarli for the byelection to the seat that has fallen vacant following the resignation of the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who resigned from the seat and the Congress to rejoin the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The term runs till June 2028. Mr. Shettar is the BJP’s nominee from Belagavi.

The long list of aspirants, which KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar had said had more than 300 names, for the seven seats had given a tough time for party leaders to choose from. Dr. Yathindra is being rewarded for “sacrificing” the Varuna Assembly constituency, which he represented from 2018-2023, in favour of his father, Mr. Siddaramaiah, in 2023, party sources said.

Monday is the last day for filing nomination and the elections will be held on June 13. Of the total 11 seats, including two that are vacant, whose term is coming to an end on June 17, the Congress is likely to win seven, given its strength in the Legislative Assembly, while the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) are likely to win three seats and one seat, respectively.

Mr. Vasanth Kumar belongs to the Scheduled Caste (left) while Mr. Bose Raju, a Rajput, Dr. Yathindra, a Kuruba, and Mr. Guttedar, an Ediga, belong to the OBC. Ms. Bano, a Muslim, also finds representation under the women’s quota, party sources said, adding that Mr. Govindraju comes under the Vokkaliga quota. Sources said Mr. Guttedar and Mr. Vasanth Kumar are seen being in Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s circle while Mr. D’Souza, Mr. Govindraraju, and Dr. Yathindra are seen being in the Chief Minister’s circle.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular), which held one seat and is likely to retain it, is likely to name its nominee on Monday morning. JD(S) sources said that while the party’s candidate who lost in the Yeshwantpur Assembly constituency Javarayi Gowda is the frontrunner, incumbent MLC B.M. Farooq and former Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy are also in the race.