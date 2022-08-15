Yashasvini scheme to be reintroduced on Oct. 2: Minister

At Independence Day celebrations in Mysuru, Somashekar says ₹100 crore released for the purpose

District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar reviewing the parade at Bannimantap Grounds on the occassion of Independence Day in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, who is the Minister for Cooperation, announced in Mysuru on Monday that the Yeshasvini health insurance scheme will be re-launched on October 2 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

In his address at the Independence Day celebrations after hoisting thel tricolor at Bannimantap stadium, Mr. Somashekar said the Yashaswini scheme was announced in the 2022 budget and ₹300 crore has been set aside for it. Already,₹100 crore has been released since the scheme assures healthcare to the farmer cooperatives. Guidelines in this regard are being prepared and the scheme will be reintroduced on October 2.

He said a sum of ₹360 crore corpus had been released to the Nandini Milk Samruddhi Cooperative Bank that was announced in the budget for improving the financial status of milk producers and the milk producers’ cooperative societies. “This is the first such bank for the milk producers,” he claimed.

Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway

Stating that the BJP government had laid emphasis on developing Mysuru, Mr. Somashekar said the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway is expected to be completed by the year-end and the highway project work was in brisk progress. The expressway eases travel and travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

He said the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the International Day of Yoga in Mysuru has built a brand for Mysuru and this will help promote tourism here.

On the steps taken to vaccinate people against COVID-19, he said 59 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered so far to those aged above 18 years in the district.

Chamundi Hills road work

Steps have been taken to repair the collapsed road atop Chamundi Hills using the technology offered by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). A sum of ₹9.75 crore would be spent to rebuild the 350-metre road atop the hill, he said, describing the work “most challenging”.

The Minister spoke about the development works proposed in Mysuru and shared the details of the budget approvals for various projects, including the upgradation of hospitals, expansion of Mysuru airport runway at a cost of ₹319 crore, and group housing by the MUDA.

Grand Dasara in the offing

Mr. Somashekar said this year’s Dasara will be celebrated in a grand manner after two years of low-key festivities.

Earlier, Mr. Somashekar hoisted the tricolor and witnessed the attractive march past. One of the highlights was the parade by the children with disabilities. An impressive cultural performance by the schoolchildren entertained the audience.