Yash recalls life in Mysuru as a student

August 11, 2022 19:19 IST

Actor tells students to be confident and positive to taste success in life

Actor Yash of KGF-1 and KGF-2 fame recalled his student days in Mysuru and how he and his friends would spend time, while addressing nearly 30,000 students who had gathered at the Youth Festival organised by the University of Mysore at Maharaja College grounds here on Thursday.

As the crowds deafeningly cheered him on seeing him on stage, Mr. Yash, who arrived with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, said he likes to address students whenever he gets an opportunity. “I am delighted to be part of this event,” he said, recalling his days as a student in Mysuru and remembering time spent with friends on Kalidasa Road and Paduvarahalli.

Mr. Yash told students to be simple, confident and positive. “I know there will be confusion in students’ lives but developing self-confidence will take you to the path of success.”

He spoke about the rise of Kannada cinema and said Kannada films are earning respect and fame across the country.

The actor told the students to plan early and added that there is nothing which is not achievable.

“Small things can give us a lot of happiness and do not forget to enjoy such occasions in students’ lives. Besides aiming for success, life has to be enjoyed,” he said, while thanking the CM and the Minister for giving this opportunity.

Earlier, in his speech, the Chief Minister described Yash, who is from Mysuru, as a ‘youth icon’ and said he has become a big star with the success of KGF-1 and KGF-2.