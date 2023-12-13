Yard remodelling at Hassan: Trains to Bengaluru, Mysuru, and M’luru cancelled

December 13, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

South Western Railway, Mysuru division has cancelled trains between Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru, among other trains, on different dates from December 14 to December 22 to undertake yard remodelling at Hassan Junction Railway Station in Hassan.

A notification from the Principal Chief Operations Manager, SWR, on December 11 stated that the Railway Ministry has approved taking up pre-non-interlocking for five days from December 14 to December 18, and non-interlocking for four days from December 19 to December 22, at Hassan yard for remodelling.

Upgrading of interlocking from Standard 1 to 3 enables the SWR to simultaneously receive and dispatch trains in all four directions — Arsikere, Nelamangala (Bengaluru), Mysuru and Mangaluru, a release said here.

Line block, and signal and telecommunication block would be in effect from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from December 14 to 18. None of the rail lines in Hassan would be available for train operations during this period, the release stated.

Traffic blocks would be in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from December 19 to December 22 for engineering work. No train will be operated during this period, according to the Railways.

In view of the yard remodelling works at Hassan from 14.12.2023 to 22.12.2023, several changes have been made to train services.

The trains that have been cancelled from December 14 to 22 include Mysuru-Arsikere, Arsikere-Mysuru, Yeshvanthpur-Mysuru and Mysuru-Yeshvanthpur, Mysuru-Talguppa, Mysuru-Arsikere, Arsikere-Mysuru and Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru.

From December 15 to 23, the Talguppa-Mysuru train stands cancelled. KSR Bengaluru-Kannur train and KSR Bengaluru-Karwar train stand cancelled from December 16 to 20. Several other trains have been cancelled while some are partially cancelled while a few other trains had been diverted, the release added.