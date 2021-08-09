Yallapa Kanar (43), a journalist with Vijay Karnataka, a Kannada daily, died of COVID-19-related complications in Londa village in Belagavi district on Monday. He was suffering from fever for the last 10-12 days. Fever started after he got drenched in heavy rain. He was brought to a private hospital in Belagavi after he tested positive for COVID-19. He is survived by two daughters and a son. Karnataka Union of Working Journalists has expressed condolences.
Yallapa Kanar dead
Belagavi,
August 09, 2021 19:30 IST
Aug 9, 2021
