Yallapa Kanar dead

Yallapa Kanar (43), a journalist with Vijay Karnataka, a Kannada daily, died of COVID-19-related complications in Londa village in Belagavi district on Monday. He was suffering from fever for the last 10-12 days. Fever started after he got drenched in heavy rain. He was brought to a private hospital in Belagavi after he tested positive for COVID-19. He is survived by two daughters and a son. Karnataka Union of Working Journalists has expressed condolences.