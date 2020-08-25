Yakub Koyyur chosen for this year’s national award for teachers

Yakub Koyyur, a high school teacher from Dakshina Kannada who is the first to set up a laboratory for mathematics in any government school in the State, has been selected for this year’s national award for teachers.

He is among 47 teachers selected in the country for the award by the Union Ministry of Education.

Earlier, the State government had presented him with the Best Teacher Award for 2018-19.

Mr. Koyyur, who teaches mathematics at a government high school in Nada village, Belthangady taluk, in the district, is among three teachers from the State who have been selected for the award.

Three years after he planned his mathematics laboratory to help students, especially from Kannada medium, to overcome their fear of learning the subject, the teacher opened it in the same school 2015, with partial government funding of ₹2.5 lakh. School alumni chipped in with the major share of ₹13 lakh. It was first of its kind for mathematics in a government school in the State then as mathematics is a hard nut to crack for many students.

In addition to opening the laboratory Mr. Koyyur has so far uploaded about 500 You Tube video lessons, with 300 of them purely on mathematics, for school students. The 200 other videos are related to other activities. The video lessons are meant for students in government Kannada-medium schools with less-than-average attainments improve their learning levels and examination scores.

In the “Maths World’ laboratory he has created content which the rural students would otherwise not have access to. Such materials are normally available only to their counterparts in urban areas, in English. He also introduced a ‘passing package’ on the internet to help students pass mathematics subject in the SSLC examination.

In the laboratory, all students from Class VIII onwards get hands-on experience through models, audio-visual tools and charts. (EOM)