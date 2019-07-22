Yakshanga episode being planned

A short Yakshagana episode to create awareness on road safety is also being planned by the district administration. Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Deputy Commissioner, told The Hindu that the administration had contacted Yakshagana artistes for this purpose.

“We want to make a 10-minute episode on the issue. One idea we are thinking is an episode where a person dies in an accident and goes to Chitragupta and Yama who explain how he died. We intend to stage the episode during the Independence Day celebrations this year,” she said.

Ms. Korlapati said that the paintings on road safety on the walls of schools adjacent to the highways were chosen to make the maximum impact. “We will expand it to other schools in the district in phases. I think the initiative of paintings on road safety on school walls is probably the first of its kind in the country,” she said.

This would impact on the school children, who would drive two-wheelers or four wheelers in the future. “If traffic safety is ingrained during childhood, it will be followed by the individuals for the rest of their lives. They would also tell their parents. Its impact is more. The aim is to reduce the number of accidents in the district,” Ms. Korlapati said.