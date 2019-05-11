Yakshagana ‘bhagawatha’ Nebburu passes away

Noted Yakshagana ‘bhagawatha’ (singer) Nebburu Narayana Hegde passed away in his residence at Nebburu in Sirsi Taluk of Uttara Kannada on Saturday. He was 83-years old and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

He was popularly called as Nebburu in Badgu Thittu school of Yakshagana.

Sources said that he breathed his last after performing the morning “pooja” at his home between 7 a.m. and 7.30 a.m.

A recipient of Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the then Karnataka Yakshagana and Janapada Academy Award and many other awards like Keremane Shivarama Award, a souvenir titled ‘Nebburu Ninada’ had been released in his honor.

Studied up to Class 4, Hegde started singing in Yakshagana performances when he was aged 20 years. His father, Devaru Hegde, was also a Yakshagana ‘bhagawatha’. Hence Nebburu mastered the art of singing in his young age.

He was a leading ‘bhagawatha’ in Idagunji Mahaganathai Yakshagana Mandali, Honnavara for over 35 years. Mr. Nebburu had also served in Saligrama, Amruteshwari, Panchalingeshwara and Mooruu Yakshagana melas.

Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi had brought out a documentary on him.

Expressing his deepest condolences on his death, Keremane Shivananda Hegde, a well known Yakshagana artiste of Keremane family who now led the Indagunji Mela, told The Hindu that Mr. Nebbur had associated with Idagunji Mela for over five decades.

“He was like our family member. Mr. Nebbur was singing in performances till recently,” he said.