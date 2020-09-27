Yakshagana ‘bhagavatha’ Tenkabailu Thirumaleshwara Shastri passes away

MANGALURU

Noted ‘bhagavatha’ (singer) of ‘Tenku Thittu’ school of Yakshagana Tenkabailu Tirumaleshwara Shastri passed away here on Sunday.

He was 76 and is survived by three daughters and a son. Mr. Shastri breathed his last at a private hospital at Deralakatte.

Mr. Shastri had a typical melodious voice which he could retain till his last days. He taught ‘bhagavathike’ to a number of students at Sri Padre Chandu Yakshagana Training Centre at Perla.

Hailing from Tenkabailu village, Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada he was also well versed in playing the percussion instruments of ‘chende’ and ‘maddale’ used in Yakshagana performance.

Both as a professional and amateur ‘bhagavatha’ he had lent his voice in the performances of touring Yakshagana ‘melas’ (troupes) like Bappanadu, Malla, Madhuru, Ira, Kuntaru and Kairangala.

Yakshagana artiste S. N. Bhat Bayar said that though belonged to the old school of Yakshagana Mr. Shastri was attracting both the new generation and old generation audience with his melodious voice. Amid changing times he stuck himself in singing in the traditional style by not compromising with the ‘ragas’ and not crossing the borders.

“Hindola and Madhyamavathi were his best ragas. He loved them too much and not only enjoyed singing in those ragas but entertained the audience as well,” Mr. Bhat said.

Mr. Shastri was the recipient of Dakshina Kannada Rajyotsava Award and many other awards like Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga Award, Kuriya Vitala Shastri Award and the like.