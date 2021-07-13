Yakshagana artiste Sampaje Sheenappa Rai passes away

He was active on stage for more than six decades having started his Yakshagana journey at the age of 13

Noted Yakshagana artiste Sampaje Sheenappa Rai passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru on July 13.

He was 78. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Mr. Rai was a professional artiste for more than six decades having started his Yakshagana journey at the age of 13. He dropped out of school in class IV. He had mastered the nuisances of Tenku Thittu School of Yakshagana over the years.

He had been ailing for some time. He had quit the stage about a year ago due to age related factors. His last performance was in Hanumagiri mela.

He is a recipient of Kannada Rajyotsava Award in 2014 and many other awards, including Yaksha Mangala Award instituted by P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra, Mangalore University in 2015. The erstwhile Karnataka Yakshagana and Bayalata Academy had conferred its honorary award on Mr. Rai.

Mr. Rai had performed in Yakshagana melas at Kundavu, Venur, Iruvail, Soukuru, Kateel, Edneer and Hanumagiri. He had performed in Kateel mela for more than three decades.

Known for performing the ‘kireeta vesha’, he enacted the roles of Devendra, Karna, Arjuna, Hiranyaksha, Daksha, Ratabeejasura, Indrajithu, Bhima and Tamradhawaja. During his younger days, Mr. Rai also performed ‘pundu vesha’.

Identified as ‘mita bhashi’ (one who spoke less), Mr. Rai stuck to the core traditions of Yakshagana in his performance.

Senior artiste Subraya Holla Kasaragod said that Mr. Rai’s ‘kireeta vesha’ is a model for present-day artistes of the Tenku Thittu school. “He led a decent life both within and outside Yakshagana,” he said.

Mr. Holla recalled that once on a tour of Mumbai, Mr. Rai met with a road accident and suffered minor injuries. Yet, he performed the same night without compromising on the quality.