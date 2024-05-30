GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yaga performed in Kerala temple ‘to destroy Cong. govt’, claims Shivakumar

Published - May 30, 2024 09:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that “some people” have been conducting what he called “Shatru Bhairavi Yaga” at a temple in Kerala against him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “to destroy the Congress government” in Karnataka.

Mr. Shivakumar told reporters at his residence that the yaga was conducted at Sri Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala. “I am aware of who has done the yaga, who all participated and who is behind it”. He said it was done by political opponents, without directly naming anyone, and said there was animal sacrifice involved too.

During the last one month, Mr. Shivakumar and JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy have been at loggerheads and have indulged in verbal duels on several occasions following the alleged sexual abuse case against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

