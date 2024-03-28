Yaduveer’s radio programme suspended, claims Congress

March 28, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress on Thursday claimed that a radio programme by BJP candidate from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar that was broadcasted on a private radio channel in Mysuru has been suspended following their complaint to the Election Commission.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesman H.A. Venkatesh said the radio programme on the ‘Stories of the kings narrated by the king’ in which Mr. Wadiyar, who is also the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore, talks about the history of the Mysore kingdom, was a violation of the election code of conduct.

“Though there is nothing wrong in talking about kings as individuals, but Mr. Wadiyar is also the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on April 26. It amounts to violation of the election code of conduct,” he said in his complaint to the Election Commission officials on March 25, 2024 while seeking a ban on the broadcast of the programme as Mr. Wadiyar’s words could influence the voters.

On Thursday, Mr. Venkatesh claimed that the radio programme as well as advertisements promoting the radio programme had been suspended.

“I would like to thank the Deputy Commissioner and Radio Mirchi channel 104.8 for responding to our request,” he said.

