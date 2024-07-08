Yaduveer wants Mysuru rly. station developed as model heritage station

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing infrastructural developments within his parliamentary jurisdiction. He met Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Mysuru division, South Western Railway, who briefed him on various significant projects, including the Mysuru yard expansion.

During the meeting, Ms. Shilpi Agarwal provided an overview of the expansion plans and the progress of the Mysuru yard, highlighting key milestones achieved and forthcoming stages of development. The briefing emphasised the strategic importance of these expansions in enhancing the operational efficiency and capacity of the Mysuru railway network.

Following the meeting, Mr. Yaduveer Wadiyar, accompanied by Ms. Agarwal and senior railway officials, visited Mysuru Railway Station and Mysuru Rail Museum. The visit included a thorough inspection of the station’s amenities and passenger facilities. The MP assessed the current infrastructure, including platforms, washroom facility, waiting areas, and various passenger services such as the booking office, escalators, and circulating area, ensuring they meet the standards and expectations of the traveling public which will make their travel an enjoyable experience.

Mysuru Railway Station, a vital hub in the region, is undergoing significant improvements aimed at providing better services and facilities to passengers. The DRM highlighted recent upgrades, including the installation of new amenities, as well as enhanced security measures with CCTV installations and baggage scanners. These efforts are a part of a broader initiative to modernise the station and make it more accessible and convenient for passengers, according to the division.

During his visit to the station, the MP also interacted with the passengers, understood their grievances,. and instructed the officials to immediately take a note and work on it.

Mr. Wadiyar expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the projects and appreciated the efforts of the railway officials in enhancing the infrastructure and services.

He emphasised the importance of timely completion of the projects to ensure that the benefits reach the people of Mysuru and Kodagu at the earliest.

Model railway station

While interacting with the officers, the MP said that his ancestors have always been inspirational in preserving the heritage identity of Mysuru city and expressed his desire for Mysuru station to be developed as a model station within Indian railways.

He assured all assistance towards the development of robust railway infrastructure in the constituency, aimed at fostering economic growth and tourism. Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna is an advantage as things can move very fast in realising the projects, he stated.

“The connectivity from Mysuru stations to all major cities in India needs to be planned and the trains to be introduced to cities from Mysuru have been discussed and the same shall be taken up with the ministers and shall be made a reality soon,” said Mr. Wadiyar.

The MP also said, “I want to reiterate my commitment towards the development of Mysuru-Kodagu and I have already called DISHA meeting in the respective districts and will ensure better development works in the constituency.”