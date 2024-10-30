ADVERTISEMENT

Yaduveer Wadiyar reviews Centrally sponsored schemes

Published - October 30, 2024 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar presiding over the review meeting in Mysuru on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and others were present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Wednesday presided over the District Level Review and Consultative Committee’s tri-semester meeting at the office of Zilla Panchayat here.

Mr. Wadiyar reviewed the progress of various Centrally sponsored schemes.

The MP reviewed the PM Swanidhi Scheme, which empowers street vendors with accessible credit; the PMAGP scheme, which bridges the rural-urban divide through affordable housing; and the PM Jana Suraksha scheme, which secures the lives of citizens through social security schemes.

On the occasion, the MP also assessed the progress in Jal Suraksha, the scheme that conserves water for a sustainable future and Jeevan Jyothi whose aim is to illuminate lives with affordable insurance, according to the office of MP here.

“These initiatives are transforming lives in our district. I am committed to ensure their effective implementation and my special thanks to the dedicated officials, bankers, and stakeholders for their tireless efforts. Together, let’s continue to drive a positive change,” Mr. Wadiyar said.

