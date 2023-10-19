Yaduveer Wadiyar releases book on Ranga Rao

October 19, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst the ongoing Dasara celebrations, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Thursday released a book and a special limited edition agarbatti “Durbari” in honour of N. Ranga Rao, the founder of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, at the palace to mark his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Wadiyar said, “The fragrance of Mysuru agarbathi today has gained global recognition and GI status has been accorded to agarbathi. This is a testament to the fragrances of Mysuru agarbathi that have long graced the royal courts, temples, and the homes of our people, elevating our senses and connecting us to the divine. We are committed to preserving our traditions, and we continue to extend our heartfelt patronage so that these fragrant arts continue to be a source of inspiration and pride for our people.”

The book titled “From Mysuru to the World” recounts the life of the young, daring entrepreneur who chose Mysuru to set up his agarbathi business, right in the wake of Indian independence, and went on to create a conglomerate that has achieved global recognition. The book is a narration by R. Guru, the eldest son of Mr. Ranga Rao.

“My father had an uncanny ability to see the extraordinary in the ordinary. He was a kind of alchemist, a master perfumer who could transform simple ingredients into fine fragrances. He was born with an acute sense of business acumen. Above all, he was a kind and loving man who valued family relations above all. I believe that his story will inspire young entrepreneurs for generations to come,” said Mr. Guru, who is the chairman of NR Group.

“During the 1953 Dasara, my grandfather’s perfume creations received the gold medal. Today, exactly 70 years later, we are happy that Mr. Wadiyar is releasing a book about him. You could say that it’s a royal tribute to his perfume-making legacy, which we continue to carry forward, three generations later. We are humbled and honoured to take the finest of fragrances, from Mysuru to the world,” said Arjun Ranga, managing director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi.

The function was graced by members of the Ranga family.

