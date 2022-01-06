Yaduveer Wadiyar launches Kalisu’s 50th library in Mysuru

Kalisu Foundation, an NGO working for improving reading habits among the children of government schools through building libraries, has built its 50th library at the government high school in Udbur village near Mysuru.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, who is also the brand ambassador for Kalisu Foundation, inaugurated the library on Thursday.

Till date, Kalisu has touched the lives of more than 12,000 students studying in government schools in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kushalnagar and Mandya. The 50th library has more than 3,000 books in different categories and has artwork of all the important places and culture of Karnataka.

Mr. Wadiyar later interacted with the children and spoke about the importance of the library.

One of the students asked Mr. Wadiyar his opinion about the government schools to which he said, “The government schools are improving a lot. I see a lot of commitment from school teachers and the government has been giving a lot of importance to education. Also, many individuals and organisations are coming forward to support the schools which makes development a lot quicker.”

Speaking after the inauguration, Mr. Wadiyar said, “I am very happy to have inaugurated the 50th library. I am sure a lot of children will benefit from it. I also hope that others also come forward and join hands to make this initiative reach more schools. I am happy to be part of the Kalisu Foundation and to further our collective cause.”

M.M. Nikhilesh, Founder and CEO of Kalisu Foundation, said, “Libraries are needed in every school as they are important for every child to access books.”

“We are very happy to have inaugurated the 50th Library and we look forward to reaching more children in the State. We are fortunate to have the support of Mr. Wadiyar,” he added.