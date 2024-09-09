Yaduveer Wadiyar launches Kalisu’s 100th library in Mysuru

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Monday inaugurated the 100th library of Kalisu Foundation here.

All the Kalisu libraries have been opened in the government schools and as many as 24,000 students are making use of the facilities, the foundation said.

The 100th library was opened at the Government Higher Primary School at Kumbarakoppal in Mysuru.

The schoolchildren affectionately welcomed the MP, who is the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, when he arrived at the school to launch the library.

Mr. Wadiyar, who has inaugurated several libraries of Kalisu in the past, inaugurated the library developed by the foundation for the first time after becoming the MP.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Wadiyar said he was happy to inaugurate the 100th library of the Kalisu Foundation and also expressed happiness over the way the library has developed in the government school.

“I have been associated with the Kalisu Foundation for the past nine years. I have seen its work closely. The foundation’s initiative will benefit the students. I like to interact with the schoolchildren whenever I get to visit the schools and the interaction that I had with them today on the occasion of the inauguration of the 100th library is special for me,” Mr. Wadiiyar said.

He stressed the need for libraries in all government schools for knowledge development of children. Libraries help children develop interest in reading.

The MP expressed confidence that the Kalisu Foundation will continue its work and reach out to more government schools with its initiative.

The MP had interaction with the children and replied to their questions.

To a question from a student, the MP recalled his school days and said he studied at Vidyaniketana School in Bengaluru. The MP also stressed the need for technology integration in schools besides skill-based education.

When a student asked the MP for his suggestions to children, he told the students to pursue their interests and subjects of their choice and work towards achieving their goals.

Kalisu Foundation CEO Nikhilesh, who spoke, expressed happiness for reaching the milestone and thanked his team members, teachers and volunteers and sponsors for the support all these years. “We are committed to improving learning facilities in government schools and establishing libraries.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivaraju P., DDPI Jaware Gowda, and others were present.

Project Jnanalaya

Learning outside the classroom emphasises on developing the habit of reading among children and the best way to do this would be through a library. Project Jnanalaya looks into setting up libraries and making books accessible to children at every school, a release from the foundation said.

Designing, concept development, painting walls, bookshelves, tables, books, visual aids, and art work was done by the foundation, thus creating a space for children to read. This will create the right environment, positive energy, and it will ignite the interest in reading in every child. The library has a smart TV through which stories can be taught to students through Kalisu Digital Library. The library has about 3,450 books, ranging from encyclopedias, history, storybooks, art and culture, geography, novels, classics, science-fiction, poetry, biography, and autobiography, comics, self-help books. More books will be added depending on the usage of the library, the release added.

The foundation is making books accessible to children in government schools by building libraries in the government-run schools.

