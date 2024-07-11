Yaduveer Wadiyar holds DISHA meeting in Madikeri

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Member of Parliament for Mysuru and Kodagu, on Thursday conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing development works in Kodagu district at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held in Madikeri.

The MP started the meeting by asking the concerned officer why the details of the PPT were sent so late to him, not giving 48 hours time to go through it.

While instructing the officials not to do this again, the MP emphasised that he is here for the development of the constituency. “When people have given me the responsibility to serve them, I want to give my 100% to them and I also expect the same from all of you.”

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkatraju, in his welcome address, spoke on the city waste segregation issues and also on Jal Jeevan Mission. The executive engineer briefed about the works done to which the MP was unhappy about the speed of the works carried out and instructed the concerned departments to improve the speed of providing water tap connections to the households and also instructed them to re-check all the connections.

The MP spoke about the water quality monitoring surveillance and asked the officials to test more samples and bring to his notice if there were any problems. “In the birthplace of Cauvery, everyone in Kodagu district deserves clean drinking water,” Mr. Wadiyar said.

The MP went through the issues under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and also issues related to allotment of land to BSNL for setting up towers, KPTCL, and education department.

Mr. Wadiyar sought updates on the infrastructure in schools and asked the DDPI to provide a safe learning environment for the children. When no officials from the Coffee Board and Cauvery Neeravari Nigama turned up to the meeting, MP told the Deputy Commissioner to serve notices to them and seek an explanation for their absence.

At the meeting, the Forest Department officials explained about the conflict situation in Kodagu and suggested steps to avoid human-animal conflicts. The MP asked the officials to implement the rail barricade work in the forest area which is effective according to the locals. The identified problematic elephants need to be relocated and taken proper care of.

The MP also discussed the Swachh Bharat Mission initiatives in Kodagu and sought details on the legacy waste. He asked the officials to call for the tender immediately and swift action needs to be taken for clearing the trash.

“As I had told during my election campaign, I will stay committed to the people of Kodagu - Mysuru, focussing on the development and preserving the heritage of both the districts. I have assured my full cooperation to all the officers and have instructed them to speed up the work and solve every issue discussed as soon as possible. I will also strive hard to make sure all the Central government schemes will be available to the people of my constituency,” the MP told the meeting.

