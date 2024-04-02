GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yaduveer visits Kukkarahalli lake, Devaraja Market as part of his campaign

April 02, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar interacting with morning walkers at Kukkarahalli Lake as part of his election campaign, in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar interacting with morning walkers at Kukkarahalli Lake as part of his election campaign, in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar hit the campaign trail early on Tuesday and wooed morning walkers.

He visited Kukkarahalli lake in the heart of the city which is among the most popular spots for morning walkers and reached out to the public. Mr. Yaduveer was greeted by the public that included the student community besides many first-time voters, some of whom took selfies with him.

The lake attracts of hundreds of people on any given day and hence the BJP thought it fit to tap the catchment of young voters. Mr. Yaduveer discussed issues pertaining to Mysuru with a section of the people and his plans for them. He was accompanied by local BJP leaders including the city unit president L. Nagendra and others.

From Kukkarahalli lake, Mr. Yaduveer headed to Devaraja Market which is a major landmark in the city and comes to life at dawn with traders, vendors and workers getting ready for business of the sale of flowers and other traditional items. A section of them sought the blessings of Yaduveer whom they consider to be their ‘’maharaja’’, showered him with flower petals and garlands.

Incidentally, Mr. Yaduveer has thrown his weight behind the vendors of Devaraja Market who are left in the lurch with the local authorities deciding that market that is over 125 years old, would be pulled down to pave the way for a new structure. Mr. Yaduveer has batted for its conservation and this has been received well by the local traders apart from heritage conservationists.

Later in the day, he also interacted with members of different communities including Arya Vysya Samaja and other groups.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / state politics / political parties / election / Lok Sabha / water

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.