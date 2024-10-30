GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yaduveer visits COSMOS project site in Mysuru

Updated - October 30, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar during his visit to COSMOS project site in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar during his visit to COSMOS project site in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Wednesday visited the site of the upcoming planetarium and reviewed the progress of the COSMOS project at the University of Mysore. “This cutting-edge facility, being built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, will be home to the first tilted dome LED planetarium,” the MP maintained.

The COSMOS centre will serve as a high-tech hub for education and training, up-skilling students and teachers, and conducting outreach programs for society. This visionary project is made possible by the support of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s MPLADS funds, the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Atomic Energy, and the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, the MP said.

“Incidentally, the land on which the planetarium is being built was donated by my grandfather and is called the Sri Jaya Chamaraja Center for Higher learning,” according to Mr. Wadiyar.

Published - October 30, 2024 08:30 pm IST

