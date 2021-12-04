Yaduveer to chair panel to celebrate golden jubilee of RSS-linked school

BENGALURU

The scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has said he will chair the committee to celebrate the golden jubilee of Janaseva Vidya Kendra, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked school, at Channenahalli. He told mediapersons on Friday he was happy to be part of the celebrations as the school blended tradition and modernity in education.

The yearlong celebrations will be flagged off on December 26, to be inaugurated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will be the chief guest.

