Yaduveer submits second set of nomination papers after roadshow

April 03, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar submitted his second nomination papers for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency as a BJP candidate on Wednesday after garlanding the statues of well-known personalities and participating in a roadshow.

Though Mr. Yaduveer had submitted his nomination papers on Monday soon after receiving the B form from the BJP leadership, he submitted another set of papers on Wednesday after participating in a roadshow as scheduled earlier.

After offering pooja at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the North Gate of Mysuru palace, Mr. Yaduveer went in an open vehicle accompanied by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra and MP Pratap Simha towards the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Bannur Road.

A large number of people sporting saffron and JD(S) flags also walked alongside the open vehicle after it left the palace gate till the Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle, earlier known as Hardinge Circle.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who addressed the gathering from the open vehicle, sought to draw the attention of the people to the contribution of the erstwhile Maharajas to Mysuru state pre-Independence and called upon the people of Mysuru and Kodagu to support Mr. Yaduveer, who had come forward to work for their development as a ‘commoner’.

Mr. Kumaraswamy trained his guns on the guarantee programmes of the State government warning that it would take a loan of ₹1 lakh crore to implement the guarantee programmes and people would have to clear the same. Also, he said the guarantee programmes do provide a good foundation for future generations and the State government had failed to introduce any schemes for the education and health of the people.

Later, Mr. Yaduveer submitted his nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Election Officer for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, at the DC’s office on Bannur Road.

Mr. Vijayendra, Mr. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Simha and former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda were among the leaders accompanying Mr. Yaduveer when he submitted his nomination papers.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Yaduveer garlanded the statues of a host of well-known personalities including the late Maharajas of Mysuru Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Chamaraja Wadiyar.

He also garlanded the statues of poet laureate Kuvempu, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, late matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, Mahatma Gandhi, social reformer Basavanna, Maharshi Valmiki, Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna, etc. He said he considered it his duty to garland the statues of eminent personalities of the country and the region, who had contributed to the welfare of the people.

