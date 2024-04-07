Yaduveer steps up campaign in Kodagu

April 07, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP on Sunday stepped up its campaign in Kodagu – a part of the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency - with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar camping there for two days.

About 25 to 30 events including corner meetings, interaction with the rank and file of BJP, and approaching the public have been lined up spread over two days from Sunday.

On Sunday Yaduveer had 16 meetings covering Ponnampet, Hudikeri, Birunani, T. Shettigeri, Srimangala, Kutta, Balale, Tithimathi, Gonnikoppal, etc., and Yaduveer interacted with people at public places including bus stands, temples etc.

On Monday, more than a dozen meetings have been lined up including visiting senior BJP leaders of the district like Appacchu Ranjan, former MLA, Jeevijaya, former Minister, leaders of the Vokkaliga samaja, etc., and there is a public meeting at Somwarpete at 11.30 a.m.

Kodagu for long was BJP’s citadel and it was breached by the Congress in 2023 Assembly elections when it reclaimed both the Virajpet and Madikeri assembly seats. But there is a strong support base for the BJP in the district whose demography and caste equations are different compared to Mysuru, and hence the renewed focus on Kodagu.

Yaduveer’s Kodagu visit was preceded by a whirlwind visit of educational institutions in Mysuru on Friday while on Saturday he visited a slew of temples and held corner meetings.

The crux of Yaduveer’s speeches and short talks in Mysuru or Kodagu revolves around Viksit Bharat or Developed India by 2047 as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, the contribution of the Wadiyars to the development of the princely State of Mysuru continues to be recalled to underline that the public welfare projects continue to serve the society at large even today, be it the KRS dam, K.R. Hospital, slew of educational institutions, introduction of reservation in jobs, city planning through CITB or City Improvement Trust Board which is now MUDA, establishment of the University of Mysore and other public institutions.

With respect to his vision and what he intends to do, Yaduveer’s underlines the imperatives of retaining the unique characteristic features of Mysuru and Kodagu while ensuring their development and growth. He has stressed on the sustainable and organic growth of the two regions based on their inherent strengths and this was also stated by him his during his interaction with students in Mysuru on Friday and has been repeatedly elsewhere as well.

The focus is also on job creation through tourism and knowledge-based industries and the need to retain talent pool by encouraging IT and related fields.

Meanwhile, the BJP rank and file has been campaigning in Mysuru and on Sunday the Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa went on a door-to-door campaign in parts of his constituency and sought votes for the fulfilment of the vision of a developed India by 2047. Mr. Srivatsa interacted with the public at Vidyaranyapuram and surrounding areas and distributed pamphlets highlighting the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.