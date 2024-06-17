Yaduveer should work for the entire constituency, says Lakshman

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M. Lakshman who lost against Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in the recent Lok Sabha elections, said here on Monday that the newly elected MP of Mysuru should work for the entire constituency and “not restrict himself to pockets of BJP supporters”.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Lakshman said people of the region expect new projects for Mysuru, and the MP should strive for the all round development of the constituency as people from all the eight Assembly segments have voted for him. He should not confine himself to segments where the BJP voters are numerically higher, said Mr. Lakshman.

“Though I have lost, I polled over 6.5 lakh votes and hence I will constantly monitor the performance of the Mysuru MP and will highlight any issue that is of germane to the constituency,” said Mr. Lakshman. Voters of Mysuru have reposed faith in the BJP for three consecutive terms and hence the constituency should receive good projects from the Union government which has not been the case so far, he added.

Mr. Lakshman – referring to Pratap Simha - said the previous MP did little for Mysuru but for stoking discord and he expected the new MP to bring substantial programmes for Mysuru.

