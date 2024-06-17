GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yaduveer should work for the entire constituency, says Lakshman

Published - June 17, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M. Lakshman who lost against Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in the recent Lok Sabha elections, said here on Monday that the newly elected MP of Mysuru should work for the entire constituency and “not restrict himself to pockets of BJP supporters”.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Lakshman said people of the region expect new projects for Mysuru, and the MP should strive for the all round development of the constituency as people from all the eight Assembly segments have voted for him. He should not confine himself to segments where the BJP voters are numerically higher, said Mr. Lakshman.

“Though I have lost, I polled over 6.5 lakh votes and hence I will constantly monitor the performance of the Mysuru MP and will highlight any issue that is of germane to the constituency,” said Mr. Lakshman. Voters of Mysuru have reposed faith in the BJP for three consecutive terms and hence the constituency should receive good projects from the Union government which has not been the case so far, he added.

Mr. Lakshman – referring to Pratap Simha - said the previous MP did little for Mysuru but for stoking discord and he expected the new MP to bring substantial programmes for Mysuru.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.