Yaduveer seeks votes on development agenda

Wadiyar, who also campaigned in other Assembly constituencies in Mysuru city, seeks votes at places like Sharadadevi Nagar, Janata Nagar, Dattagalli and Ramakrishna Nagar

April 22, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP candidate for Mysuru LS seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar campaigning in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, in Mysuru on Monday, April 22.

BJP candidate for Mysuru LS seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar campaigning in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, in Mysuru on Monday, April 22. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

With only four days left for the election, BJP candidate from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar continued his election campaign in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency on Monday, April 22. He has been canvassing in the constituency along with G.T. Deve Gowda, JD(S) MLA, for the last two days.

Mr. Wadiyar, who also campaigned in other Assembly constituencies in Mysuru city, sought votes at places like Sharadadevi Nagar, Janata Nagar, Dattagalli and Ramakrishna Nagar.

The roadshow in these places by Mr. Wadiyar and Mr. Gowda was supported by BJP’s Kaveesh Gowda, who lost the polls in last Assembly elections as BJP candidate in Chamundeshwari.

Addressing the people, Mr. Wadiyar appealed to support him in the elections on the development agenda as he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set his vision for Vikshit Bharat by 2047, and accordingly the country has to work on achieving the goal.

The scion of erstwhile royal family said he too has a grand vision for Mysuru and Kodagu districts and urged the voters to get him elected to realise his plans for the constituency.

