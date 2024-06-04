Yaduveer scripts emphatic victory in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency 

The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar scripted an emphatic victory in the elections to the Lok Sabha from Mysuru on Tuesday.

In his maiden electoral plunge, 32-year-old Yaduveer defeated Congress party’s M. Lakshman by a margin of 1,39,262 votes and extended the BJP’s winning streak in Mysuru for a third straight term.

Mr. Yaduveer, who was leading right from the first round, was declared elected after he had polled 7,95,503 votes against Mr. Lakshman’s 6,56,241 votes at the end of the 25th and last round of counting. The elections to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency spread across six Assembly segments of Mysuru district and two in Kodagu district were held on April 26.

Mr. Yaduveer had replaced Mr. Prathap Simha, who had won the elections in 2014 and 2019, as the BJP candidate in the ensuing elections to mark the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru’s return to electoral politics after a gap of two decades. Ever since his grand uncle Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, a four-time MP, was defeated in the 2004 elections to Lok Sabha from Mysuru, the erstwhile royal family had faded into political oblivion.

Mr. Yaduveer’s victory in Mysuru serves as a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Even though his native Siddaramanahundi technically falls in the Varuna Assembly segment in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, Mysuru is considered to be his home district for all practical purposes.

Significantly, Mr Yaduveer, a political greenhorn, not only marginally improved upon the victory margin of his predecessor Pratap Simha, who had won by a margin of 1,38,647 votes in 2019, but also proved the skeptics wrong by entering the poll fray from the saffron party even though Mr Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar had lost the only elections he contested as a BJP candidate in 1989.

While BJP MLA representing Krishnaraja Assembly segment Srivatsa attributed Yaduveer’s victory to the respect for the erstwhile royal family among the people of Mysuru, Mr Yaduveer identified the good work carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last ten years and the alliance with JD (S) among the reasons for the BJP’s victory in Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters after the declaration of the results, Mr Yaduveer vowed to take up development works in the coming five years while preserving Mysuru’s heritage.

It may be mentioned here that BJP had won only one out of the eight Assembly segments comprising the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency during the 2023 Assembly elections in the State. Though its alliance partner JD(S) had won two Assembly segments, Congress party had won in five Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha constituency.