Yaduveer recommends naming Mysuru airport after Jayachamaraja Wadiyar

The Mysuru airport at Mandakalli is likely to be named after the last maharaja of the erstwhile princely State of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar whose birth centenary is being celebrated this year.

A suggestion in this regard was made by the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at the centenary celebrations of the last maharaja organised by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and the JSS Women’s College here on Saturday.

This was in response to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha’s request to Mr. Yaduveer to suggest a name from the family in view of their contribution to various spheres in the socio-economic, cultural and industrial development of the State.

Mr. Yaduveer responded stating that Jayachamarja Wadiyar’s name would be apt in recognition of his contribution to the development of aviation in India.

Delving into history, Mr. Yaduveer said the last maharaja backed the idea of manufacture of planes in India. Though the promoters Walchand Hirachand approached many rulers across India, most backed out but Jayachamaraja Wadiyar not only invested in the project but allotted nearly 700 acres for the establishment of the factory, he added.

Mr. Yaduveer pointed out that the airstrip at Mandakalli was completed sometime around 1940-41 where many of the aeroplanes would land during World War II. In addition, his grandfather (J.C. Wadiyar) had procured one of the planes for personal transportation but it was mostly used by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his travels, said Mr. Yaduveer.

Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi said the contribution of the Wadiyars whose history spans more than 600 years, has not been nationally acknowledged. Historians tend to be biased and write hagiography and reduce everything to caste, he added.

Though the Wadiyars were monarchs, they were democratic in spirit and it was evident in their social welfare programmes all of which helped provide a cushioning effect to the people of the region against the repressive British rule. But in the present times, there is dynastic worship and succession despite the country being democratic, he added.

Mr. Simha said there was no field to which the Wadiyars had not made their contribution and recalled the establishment of the State Bank of Mysore, HAL, Indian Institute of Science, introducing reservation in jobs, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), providing power to the cities of Mysuru and Bengaluru among others.

“We talk of the golden age with reference to the Gupta and the Vijayanagar empire but if at all people continue to benefit from the initiatives of the maharajas even to this day, it is the contribution of the Wadiyars in various fields,” he added.