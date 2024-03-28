Yaduveer meets city advocates

March 28, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Stepping up his election campaign, BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Thursday visited the Mysore Bar Association on the premises of Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard here and sought the support of advocates in the election to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency that is scheduled on April 26.

The scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family was accorded a grand reception when he arrived to meet the advocates.

Mysore Bar Association president Mahadevaswamy, State Bar Council member B.R. Chandramouli, and senior advocates were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first major election of Mr. Wadiyar, who has been touring Mysuru and Kodagu districts for over a week, meeting voters and seeking their support in his favour. He took part in a coordination meeting of the BJP and JD(S) alliance in Mysuru on Wednesday which was attended by State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy besides MP Pratap Simha and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.