Yaduveer led in six out of the eight Assembly segments

BJP’s Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was declared elected in the elections to Lok Sabha from Mysuru on Tuesday, led in six out of the eight Assembly segments comprising the parliamentary constituency.

While Madikeri, Virajpet, Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, and Chamaraja Assembly constituencies gave Mr. Yaduveer a lead, Periyapatna, and Narasimharaja Assembly segments stood by Congress candidate M. Lakshmana.

BJP, however, represents only one Assembly constituency – Krishnaraja – while its alliance partner JD(S) represents two constituencies – Chamundeshwari and Hunsur – in the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress had won as many as five Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha segment during the 2023 Assembly elections – Madikeri, Virajpet, Periyapatna, Chamaraja, and Narasimharaja Assembly constituencies.

Mr. Yaduveer polled a total of 7,95,503 votes against Mr. Lakshman’s 6,56,241 votes in the final tally, giving BJP a lead of 1,39,262 votes.

According to the Assembly constituency-wise votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Yaduveer secured 1,08,402 votes and Congress candidate Lakshmana polled 66,994 votes in Madikeri, giving BJP a lead of 41,408 votes.

In Virajpet, BJP polled 99,804 against Congress party’s 67,353, giving BJP a lead of 32,451 votes. In Hunsur, BJP’s lead came down to a narrow 3,068 votes with BJP and Congress polling 95,266 and 92,198 votes respectively.

Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency saw BJP polling 1,43,327 votes against the Congress party’s 1,06,083, giving the saffron party a lead of 37,244. In Krishnaraja Assembly constituency, the BJP polled 1,04,596 against the Congress party’s 50,171, giving BJP a lead of 54,425. In Chamaraja Assembly segment, BJP polled 1,05,480 votes while Congress secured 49,083 votes, giving Yaduveer a lead of 56,397.

However, Congress party’s M. Lakshmana led in Periyapatna and Narasimharaja Assembly segments. While Congress secured 82,981 votes in Periyapatna, BJP polled 71,237, giving Mr. Lakshmana a lead of 11,744 votes.

It was Narasimharaja Assembly segment, where Mr. Lakshmana managed to lead over BJP’s Yaduveer by as many as 76,597 votes. While Congress polled 1,38,876 votes, BJP secured 62,279 votes.