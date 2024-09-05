Yaduveer launches BJP membership drive

The city and district unit of the BJP in Mysuru launched the membership drive here on Thursday in its bid to reach the ambitious target of enrolling at least 300 members in each voting booth.

The drive will be held for 45 days and was launched by Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLA T.S. Srivatsa and other leaders. Those who enrolled for membership raised slogans affirming their party affiliation and the drive is being held across the State.

Mr. Yaduveer later told media persons that the decision of the Chief Minister to hold a meeting of the Chamundi Hill Development Authority violated the court order and hence the decisions taken in the meeting were questionable. He said the issue would be pursued legally and the next course of action would be announced in due course.

The BJP leaders including Mr. Yaduveer and Mr. Srivatsa also questioned the State government’s decision to revoke the best teacher’s award announced for a teacher in Udupi because he had refused permission for some of the girl students to wear headscarf or hijab.

“The decision to revoke the award to the teacher after announcing it, exposed the true nature of the Government which dubs BJP as communal,” said Mr. Yaduveer. Mr. Srivatsa warned of an agitation in case the decision to revoke the award, was not rescinded.