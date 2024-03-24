Yaduveer is a better candidate than Pratap Simha, says Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

March 24, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP’s National General Secretary in charge of Karnataka affairs Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Sunday described the scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Wadiyar as a ‘better’ candidate than incumbent MP Prathap Simha, but he added that a bigger role awaited the two-time Mysuru MP in future. In Mr. Yaduveer, Mr Agarwal said, the BJP has got a “better candidate” than Mr. Simha.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Agarwal recalled the contribution of the erstwhile Maharajas of Mysore to Mysuru, Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka through hydro-electric plant in 1905, KRS reservoir, industrialisation, universalisation of primary education, etc. He said the BJP was bringing back the erstwhile royal family into the mainstream of politics through “democratic” means so that they can contribute again to the development of Mysuru and Karnataka.

He described Mr. Simha as a star campaigner and added that people can expect him to take over a bigger responsibility in the BJP in the coming days.

Eshwarappa’s campaign

Mr. Agarwal expressed confidence that veteran BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who has raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership, will come around by the time nominations are filed for the elections. “I am not very much concerned about what he is saying,” Mr. Agarwal said, expressing optimism that a change will come in Mr. Eshwarappa by the time of filing nominations. “Ultimately, he is a BJP worker and he will remain with the BJP,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to the campaign that Mr. Eshwarappa had started for the elections in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Agarwal said the strength that Mr. Eshwarappa mobilises during the campaign will eventually come to the BJP.

Mr. Agarwal said the BJP was unable to field MP Sumalatha from Mandya on account of the party’s alliance with JD(S).The BJP-JD(S) alliance was very much needed to oust Congress from Karnataka, he said. However, he added that Ms. Sumalatha, who has been supporting the BJP for the last five years, will continue to do so.

Mr. Agarwal said he does not see any revolt in the party anywhere in Karnataka. Several BJP workers expect the party ticket during elections. But, only one person can get it. “Party workers, who are left out in the race, will have grievances,” he said before adding that all of them will come around with the time.