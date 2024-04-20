Yaduveer intensifies campaign in Mysuru, seeks votes for a ‘developed India’

April 20, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the BJP contesting from the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency undertook a whirlwind tour of the Chamundeshwari assembly segment on Saturday and highlighted the development projects launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The campaign has intensified in the last few days with Mr. Yaduveer criss-crossing the vast swathe of the parliamentary constituency which is spread across Mysuru and Kodagu districts.

Mr. Yaduveer touched upon works launched by Mr. Modi since 2014 including improved connectivity by way of upgrading the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, Jal Jeevan Mission under which piped water supply is provided to rural areas etc.

Speaking at Jattihundi, he said over 2.5 lakh houses have received drinking water facility due to Jal Jeevan Mission in Mysuru. Similarly, houses have been constructed under PM Awas Yojana besides opening of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to provide medicine at concessional rates. Referring to various infrastructure projects launched by the Union Government, Mr.Yaduveer said there has been significant development and progress since 2014 and hence people should continue to support Mr.Modi to emerge as a developed country by 2047.

Strengthening the hands of Mr. Modi was essential to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047, he added. Mr. Yaduveer also recalled the contributions of his forefathers to the development of Mysuru and said that he would work for the comprehensive development of the region.

Mr. Yaduveer also rebuffed the criticisms of the Congress that the BJP candidate would be ensconced in his palace and could not be expected to empathise with the public. Dismissing such remarks Mr. Yaduveer said his forefathers too lived in the palace and worked for the people who still recall their contributions like construction of KRS, establishing hospitals, educational institutions, and city planning.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and BJP leader Kavish Gowda accompanied Mr. Yaduveer who used to be accorded a traditional welcome besides being felicitated by shawls, turban, and garlanded by the people. Nagawala Kamarahalli, Manikpura, Madahalli, Beerihundi were among the 25 major villages covered by Yaduveer as part of his campaign.

