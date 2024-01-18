Yaduveer inaugurates beekeeping academy in Mysuru

January 18, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore inaugurated a Farmers’ Beekeeping Academy and Training Centre in Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru on Thursday.

The Academy, an initiative of private agro-based industry, seeks to provide specialised training on beekeeping and production of high-quality beehive products to farmers, beekeepers, and other stakeholders through classroom lecturers, audio visual, and field demonstrations.

A statement from the company said they are striving to implement holistic beekeeping techniques and they were equipped with state-of-the-art quality control laboratory for testing of honey and allied beehive products.

The training centre is situated on the Ring Road in Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru.