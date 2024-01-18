GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yaduveer inaugurates beekeeping academy in Mysuru

January 18, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at the inauguration of Farmers’ Beekeeping Academy and Training Centre in Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru on Thursday.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at the inauguration of Farmers’ Beekeeping Academy and Training Centre in Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore inaugurated a Farmers’ Beekeeping Academy and Training Centre in Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru on Thursday.

The Academy, an initiative of private agro-based industry, seeks to provide specialised training on beekeeping and production of high-quality beehive products to farmers, beekeepers, and other stakeholders through classroom lecturers, audio visual, and field demonstrations.

A statement from the company said they are striving to implement holistic beekeeping techniques and they were equipped with state-of-the-art quality control laboratory for testing of honey and allied beehive products.

The training centre is situated on the Ring Road in Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru.

